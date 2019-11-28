Tragic Attacks on Responders and Increased Violence Threaten to Reverse Positive Gains in Ebola Response, Warns Red Cross

Several violent attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have killed, wounded and displaced many. Those killed include two Ebola vaccinators. The President of DR Congo Red Cross, Grégoire Mateso, said: “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic killings of people, including several Ebola responders in Mangina and Biakatou following violent attacks. We […]

