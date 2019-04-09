Two Female French officers train in Nairobi on peacekeeping

Two French officers, Commander Séverine and Captain Lorianne, will follow a yearly training course dedicated to female officers, at the International Peace Support Training Center in Nairobi. The training is jointly organized with UN-Women. Two Frenchwomen, Commander Séverine and Captain Lorianne, will follow a yearly training course dedicated to female officers only, at the International […]

Two French officers, Commander Séverine and Captain Lorianne, will follow a yearly training cour...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...