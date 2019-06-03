Alwihda Info
U.S. Embassy Statement on the Peace Process in Mozambique


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juin 2019


The Embassy of the United States of America commends the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and Renamo President Ossufo Momade for their joint announcement committing to completing the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process in the months of June and July and expressing intent to sign a definitive ceasefire agreement and […]

