The U.S. Embassy partnered with the African Mosaique Design Center to sponsor the African Mosaique Fashion Incubator Awards, as a gesture of confidence in the participants’ very bright futures in the fashion industry. Eight promising Ethiopian fashion designers with outstanding works were selected for the African Mosaique Fashion Incubator Awards. The awards were handed out […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...