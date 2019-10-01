U.S. Joins Egypt in Celebrating the Return of the Coffin of Nedjemankh

Today, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger joined Minister of Antiquities Khaled Al-Anany at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization to welcome the return of the Coffin of Nedjemankh. This coffin of a high-ranking Egyptian priest from the first century B.C.E. was stolen from Egypt in October 2011, smuggled and transported through a number of countries […]

Today, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger joined Minister of Antiquities Khaled Al-Anany at the National Museum of Egy...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...