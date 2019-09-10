Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

U.S. – Southern African Development Community (SADC) Partnership yields historic export of Hybrid Maize Seed


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Marking an historic milestone in agricultural trade and export, the U.S. government, in partnership with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat and the Zambian government formally commissioned today the first hybrid maize seed export from Zambia to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). “It is an honor to be the first, especially when it […]

Marking an historic milestone in agricultural trade and export, the U.S. government, in partnership with the Southern Africa...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/09/2019

Tchad : au Sila, la société civile appelée à s'impliquer pour le désarmement et la paix

Tchad : au Sila, la société civile appelée à s'impliquer pour le désarmement et la paix

Tchad : un forum se penche sur les inconvénients des réseaux sociaux Tchad : un forum se penche sur les inconvénients des réseaux sociaux 09/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : "le gouvernement a tué l’économie, il a détruit l’activité économique"

10/09/2019

Match Tchad-Soudan : les supporteurs tchadiens mobilisés à Khartoum

10/09/2019

Tchad : au Sila, la société civile appelée à s'impliquer pour le désarmement et la paix

10/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points 07/09/2019 - Djasrabaye Adolphe

ANALYSE - 09/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire 07/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019