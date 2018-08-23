U.S. Trade and Development Agency Supports Geothermal Power in Ethiopia

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency will sign a grant with Tulu Moye Geothermal Operations Private Limited Company (TMGO), on Monday August 27 at Sheraton Hotel. The grant will support initial activities toward the development of the first 50 megawatts of the planned 520 megawatt Tulu Moye Geothermal project. You are cordially invited to cover […]

