U.S. provides $370,900 for community development projects in nine provinces

In a signing ceremony today with U.S. Ambassador Brian A. Nichols, the United States government provided $370,900 in small grants to community based organizations in nine provinces. Through its small grants program, the U.S. Embassy is awarding grants to 17 organizations in Harare, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, and […]

In a signing ceremony today with U.S. Ambassador Brian A. Nichols, the United States governm...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...