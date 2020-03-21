UAE leaders congratulate Tunisian President on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Kais Saied of Tunisia, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown […]

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Kais Saied of Tunisia, on th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...