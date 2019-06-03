UAE participates in swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria’s President

The UAE has taken part in the swearing-in ceremony of Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, which took place in the capital Abuja with an international and local presence. The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria Fahad Mohammed Obaid Al Tafaq represented the UAE at the ceremony. […]

