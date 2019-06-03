Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UAE participates in swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria’s President


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UAE has taken part in the swearing-in ceremony of Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, which took place in the capital Abuja with an international and local presence. The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria Fahad Mohammed Obaid Al Tafaq represented the UAE at the ceremony. […]

The UAE has taken part in the swearing-in ceremony of Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Yemi Osinbajo, Vice Presi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/06/2019

Tchad : l'UNDR condamne l'interdiction de la rencontre des Transformateurs

Tchad : l'UNDR condamne l'interdiction de la rencontre des Transformateurs

Tchad : attaque de Boko Haram au Lac, un goumier du sultan de Bol tué Tchad : attaque de Boko Haram au Lac, un goumier du sultan de Bol tué 02/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : attaque de Boko Haram au Lac, un goumier du sultan de Bol tué

02/06/2019

Tchad : l'UNDR condamne l'interdiction de la rencontre des Transformateurs

02/06/2019

Tchad : l'ONAPE relève le défi du chômage des jeunes

02/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le collectif contre la vie chère veut un apaisement de la tension sociale
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : un désaccord majeur

Chronique : un désaccord majeur

Regroupement familial : après l’introduction d’une requête, le ministre de l’intérieur donne instruction au consulat de délivrer les visas sollicités Regroupement familial : après l’introduction d’une requête, le ministre de l’intérieur donne instruction au consulat de délivrer les visas sollicités 28/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 01/06/2019 - Hissein Adamou

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture

Djibouti : Arrestation et détention arbitraire de 37 cheminots de la société des chemins de fer Djibouti : Arrestation et détention arbitraire de 37 cheminots de la société des chemins de fer 27/05/2019 - Huno Djibouti