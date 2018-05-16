UK Aid education investments handed over to Malawi Government to improve learning outcomes

On Wednesday, 16 May 2018, the Government of Malawi was hand over education infrastructure worth £11.09 million (circa MWK11 billion) from the UK, aimed at improving the learning environment in primary and secondary schools so as to support children, especially girls to attend school regularly and succeed in their learning. The UK handed over 158 […]

