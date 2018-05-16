Alwihda Info
UK Aid education investments handed over to Malawi Government to improve learning outcomes


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Wednesday, 16 May 2018, the Government of Malawi was hand over education infrastructure worth £11.09 million (circa MWK11 billion) from the UK, aimed at improving the learning environment in primary and secondary schools so as to support children, especially girls to attend school regularly and succeed in their learning. The UK handed over 158 […]

