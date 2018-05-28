UK Expands Export Finance in West Africa

Ghana becomes the first West African country to have a representative of the world’s oldest export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF) stationed in-country. Steve Gray, who will be taking up office at the British High Commission in Accra as the UKEF Country Manager, will work closely with the Department for International Trade team to […]

Ghana becomes the first West African country to have a representative of the world’s oldest export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF) statione...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...