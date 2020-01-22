UK aid contributes £3 million to help feed Burundian refugees in Rwanda

DFID has provided £3 million (US$3.8 million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to help improve the food security of Burundian refugees in Mahama Camp in Eastern Rwanda. UK Aid money has helped to avert cuts in refugees’ rations and in reinstating cash-based transfers to all camp residents. WFP uses a hybrid model […]

