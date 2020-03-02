UK-backed Anti-Human Trafficking Child Protection Unit opened at the Kenyan Coast

A UK-built and supported unit in Mombasa will help protect more vulnerable children from sexual predators and traffickers operating along the Kenyan Coast. Officially opened by the British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mr George Kinoti, the Anti-Human Trafficking Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) in Mombasa will deal […]

A UK-built and supported unit in Mombasa will help protect more vulnerable children from sexual predators and t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...