UK continues to demonstrate commitment to supporting the advance of West Africa’s Agro-Industry

The United Kingdom continues to demonstrate its commitment to ‘doing better business’ on the African continent with the inaugural edition of the UK- West Africa Agritech Summit organised by the UK Department for International Trade in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, 21st of May. With a mission to encourage Britain and West Africa’s rapidly growing trade […]

The United Kingdom continues to demonstrate its commitment to ‘doing better business’ on the African continent with the inaugural edition...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...