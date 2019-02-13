UK using mining heritage to secure sustainable development in Africa

On the 6 February 2019, visitors to the biggest mining conference in Africa, Mining Indaba, were invited to an industry dialogue between important figures in mining, agriculture, finance and government. This panel discussion, hosted by the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) aimed to: • forge a holistic, responsible approach to mining • delivering mutual […]

On the 6 February 2019, visitors to the biggest mining conference in Africa, Mining Indaba, were invited to an industry d...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...