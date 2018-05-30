UK welcomes outcome of Paris meeting of Libyan leaders on 29 May

Minister for the Middle East, Mr Alistair Burt said: “The UK government welcomes yesterday’s meeting of Libyan leaders in Paris with Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General. The commitments entered into represent a potentially important step forward in Libya’s political transition, including in terms of creating the conditions for successful elections. The priority… […]

