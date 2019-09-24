UN, African Development Bank High-Level Meeting calls for Speed and Action on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

With an estimated 390 million people living in extreme poverty, hunger and food insecurity, Africa is in a race against time to deliver on its regional and global development goals. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Sunday, African heads of states and governments met to emphasize urgent collective action and the need […]

With an estimated 390 million people living in extreme poverty, hunger and food insecurity, Africa is in a race against time to deliver on its regional and ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...