UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan: Localization of conflict and unaddressed community grievances serve as barriers to sustainable peace


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Members of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan began their seventh field mission to South Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Kenya earlier this week. The mission, currently underway, is taking place from 19 to 26 August 2019. In Juba, Bentiu, and Yei (South Sudan), the Commissioners met with UN representatives, international organizations, and […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



