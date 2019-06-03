UN Human Rights Chief deplores killings and detentions amid peaceful protests in Sudan

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday strongly deplored the use of live ammunition in protest camps in Khartoum, which reportedly resulted in a number of people being killed and injured. Their leaders have also reportedly been detained. “The protestors in Sudan have over the past few months been an inspiration, peacefully […]
