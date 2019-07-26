UN Human Rights Committee publishes findings on Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Netherlands, Nigeria, Paraguay, and Tajikistan

The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rights record of countries it examined during its latest session: Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Netherlands, Nigeria, Paraguay, and Tajikistan. The findings, officially termed concluding observations, contain positive aspects of the respective State’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political… Read […]

The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and pol...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...