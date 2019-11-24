UN Humanitarian Chief calls for urgent support to Sudan to address the most acute Humanitarian Needs

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock today called on the international community to act faster to scale up humanitarian support to Sudan. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating for millions of people, particularly in the central and eastern regions, as the country strives to address the effects of erratic weather, multiple disease outbreaks and the economic crisis. […]

