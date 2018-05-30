UN Migration Agency Helps Over 100 Ethiopian Migrants Return Home from Yemen

Yesterday (29/05), IOM, the UN Migration Agency, helped some 101 Ethiopian migrants leave Yemen through Hudaydah Port as clashes grew closer to the area. The migrants are currently travelling via the Gulf of Aden to Djibouti, which they will transit through on their way home to Ethiopia. IOM is providing transport assistance at all stages […]

Yesterday (29/05), IOM, the UN Migration Agency, helped some 101 Ethiopian migrants leave Yemen through Hudaydah Port as clashes grew closer to the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...