UN State Liaison Functions Call for Immediate Review of Land Tenure Policies During a Darfur Land Conference Held in North Darfur


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 6 November, UN State Liaison Functions (SLFs) in North Darfur, in collaboration with the Darfur Land Commission (DLC), convened the Darfur Land Conference in El Fasher, North Darfur under the theme: “Secure Land Tenure to Consolidate Peace Building.” The Conference, attended by Government Officials, UNAMID, UN HABITAT, UNDP, FAO, Native Administration, civil society and […]

