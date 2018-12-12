Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations visits Tanzania to attend ceremony to honour Fifteen fallen Tanzanian peacekeepers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will travel to Tanzania on 13th and 14th December to pay homage to the fifteen Tanzanian UN Peacekeepers who were killed in an attack carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Semuliki, DRC on 7 December 2017. He will participate in an event on 14 December […]

The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will travel to Tanzania on 13th and 14th December to pay homage ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/12/2018

Le Tchad et la Suisse renforcent leur coopération bilatérale

Le Tchad et la Suisse renforcent leur coopération bilatérale

Fin de la session criminelle au Tchad : 21 condamnations fermes et 4 acquittements Fin de la session criminelle au Tchad : 21 condamnations fermes et 4 acquittements 11/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination à des missions consulaires

12/12/2018

Tchad : nomination d'un officier à la tête de la flotte présidentielle

12/12/2018

Tchad : nominations dans les missions diplomatiques

12/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Sénégal : à la découverte des œuvres artistiques de l'Île de Gorée
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/12/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

ANALYSE - 10/12/2018 - Philippe Le Houérou

Comment faire émerger la prochaine génération d'entrepreneurs en Afrique ?

Comment faire émerger la prochaine génération d'entrepreneurs en Afrique ?

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine 04/12/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.