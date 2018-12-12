UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations visits Tanzania to attend ceremony to honour Fifteen fallen Tanzanian peacekeepers

The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will travel to Tanzania on 13th and 14th December to pay homage to the fifteen Tanzanian UN Peacekeepers who were killed in an attack carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Semuliki, DRC on 7 December 2017. He will participate in an event on 14 December […]

