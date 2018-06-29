UN chief welcomes ‘first concrete step’ in normalizing Eritrea-Ethiopia relationship

“The Secretary-General notes that diplomatic overtures to ease tensions and resolve the longstanding dispute between the two countries will have a far reaching positive impact on the whole region,” said his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric in a statement on Thursday. “The Secretary-General once again reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to play a role in […]

“The Secretary-General notes that diplomatic overtures to ease tensions and resolve the longstanding dispute between the t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...