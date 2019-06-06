Alwihda Info
UN emergency fund allocates $45 million to stave off famine risk in the Horn of Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock today allocated US$45 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to immediately scale up food and nutrition assistance, safe water provision, livelihoods protection, and other urgent humanitarian support to drought-affected people across parts of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya who are facing acute… Read more […]

