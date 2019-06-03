Alwihda Info
UN expert to assess the human rights situation in Central African Republic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juin 2019


The United Nations independent expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic (CAR) will visit the country from 4 to 14 June 2019. Marie-Thérèse Keita Bocoum’s visit follows the 6 February signing of the Peace Agreement in Khartoum between the Government and 14 armed groups and deadly attacks last month that […]

