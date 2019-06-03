UN expert to assess the human rights situation in Central African Republic

The United Nations independent expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic (CAR) will visit the country from 4 to 14 June 2019. Marie-Thérèse Keita Bocoum’s visit follows the 6 February signing of the Peace Agreement in Khartoum between the Government and 14 armed groups and deadly attacks last month that […]

The United Nations independent expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic (CAR) will visit the country from 4 to 14 June 201...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...