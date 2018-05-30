UN experts urge Kenya to protect environmental defenders

The Kenyan Government must urgently take measures to protect defenders who have faced harassment and intimidation after they testified against a local lead smelter accused of environmental pollution, UN human rights experts* say. Cases of lead poisoning have been reported in the area near the smelter. Alfred Ogola, Wilfred Kamencu, Anastacia Nambo and Kavumbi Munga […]
