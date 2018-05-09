UN experts urge immediate release of detained Mauritanian blogger

A group of UN human rights experts* have expressed grave concerns about the continued detention of Mauritanian blogger Cheikh Ould Mohamed M’kheitir on charges which violated his human rights. Mr. M’kheitir remains in detention, despite being eligible for release on time-served, at an unofficial location reportedly due to concerns for his safety. There are concerns […]

A group of UN human rights experts* have expressed grave concerns about the continued detention of Mauritanian blo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...