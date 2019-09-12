UN housing rights expert visits Nigeria

The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Leilani Farha, is visiting Nigeria from 13 to 23 September 2019. “I look forward to travelling to the most populous nation in Africa to explore the challenges and opportunities facing Nigeria with regard to its implementation of the right to housing,” the expert said. Nigeria […]

