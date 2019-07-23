Alwihda Info
UN peacekeeping in Mali boosted with addition of 250 UK troops


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Kingdom is to send a contingent of 250 troops to Mali next year, to support the UN’s peacekeeping operation in the country, MINUSMA. A statement, released via the UK Ministry of Defence website on Monday, said that the soldiers were being deployed in recognition of increased instability in the Sahel region of North […]

