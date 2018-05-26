UN’s emergency fund releases US$30 million to avert acute hunger and malnutrition in the Sahel

Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock released today US$30 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to urgently scale-up relief efforts in West Africa’s Sahel, where an acute drought, combined with exceptionally high food prices and worsening insecurity, has escalated humanitarian needs. Thousands of families have exhausted their food reserves and are cutting down […]

