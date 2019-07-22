Alwihda Info
UNAIDS calls on countries to accelerate efforts and close service gaps to end the AIDS epidemic among children and adolescents


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A new report released today at the 10th IAS Conference on HIV Science in Mexico City, Mexico, shows that the world is lagging behind in its commitment to end the AIDS epidemic among children and adolescents. The report, [Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS Free](https://www.unaids.org/en/resources/documents/2019/20190722_UNAIDS_SFSFAF_2019), shows that the pace of progress in reducing new HIV infections […]

