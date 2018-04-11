Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
AFRIQUE

UNESCO condemns killing of six guards in Virunga National Park


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 11 Avril 2018 modifié le 11 Avril 2018 - 07:17


Crédits photo : DR
Crédits photo : DR
Paris, 10 April—The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, today condemed the deadly attack perpetrated on 9 April against the staff of the Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, during which six guards and their driver lost their lives.
 
“I condemn this deadly attack on six guards of the Virunga National Park and their driver. I call on the Democratic Republic of the Congo to take all the necessary legal measures to put an end to these repetitive attacks,” said Ms Azoulay.
 
This is the third attack this year against the staff of the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation in the Virunga Park, and follows similar acts on other World Heritage sites in Central Africa, in Dja and Sangha Tri-National. Since 1996, attacks in the Virunga National Park have claimed over 175 victims.
  
The Director-General calls on the international community to help the Institute ensure the safety of local people and staff. With the support of the European Union, UNESCO has been investing for several years in strengthening human capacity and resources of World Heritage Sites in the countries of central Africa that are facing security challenges.
 
The Director-General pays tribute to the courage of the guards who risk their lives to ensure the protection of this heritage.


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/04/2018

Tchad : L’Association "Nirvana" restitue les travaux du forum national inclusif

Tchad : L’Association "Nirvana" restitue les travaux du forum national inclusif

Au Tchad, l’UDS lutte pour avoir une place dans la 4ème République Au Tchad, l’UDS lutte pour avoir une place dans la 4ème République 09/04/2018

Populaires

Tchad, Nouvel découpage administratif : AMDJARASS et FADA sont complémentaires mais ne sont pas mutuellement exclusifs

11/04/2018

Yaoundé : des objets en ivoire saisis dans un hôtel

10/04/2018

DJIBOUTI : Le khat, l’arme du régime dictatorial

11/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Le silence ne signifie pas nécessairement la volonté de prendre ses distances

Le silence ne signifie pas nécessairement la volonté de prendre ses distances

Ce que Tariq Ramadan vit aujourd'hui, Amr Khaled l'a vécu hier Ce que Tariq Ramadan vit aujourd'hui, Amr Khaled l'a vécu hier 09/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 09/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française

Le visa de long séjour « visiteur », délivré aux ressortissants étrangers disposant de ressources propres Le visa de long séjour « visiteur », délivré aux ressortissants étrangers disposant de ressources propres 03/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 10/04/2018 - Moussa Mara

Déclaration de candidature de Moussa Mara

Déclaration de candidature de Moussa Mara

Message de condoléances des associations patriotiques camerounaises de Belgique suite au décès de Winnie Mandela Message de condoléances des associations patriotiques camerounaises de Belgique suite au décès de Winnie Mandela 03/04/2018 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.