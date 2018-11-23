UNHCR appeals for more resettlement, end to detention as Libya evacuations near 2,500

One year since UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, began life-saving evacuations from Libya for the most vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers, almost 2,500 people previously in detention in Libya have now been flown out to Niger, Italy and Romania. In the latest evacuation, 132 refugees and asylum seekers, including women and children, were flown from […]

