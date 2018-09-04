UNHCR calls for action against xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Last week, angry protestors in the Soweto area of Johannesburg killed four people, allegedly for stealing local jobs, according to media reports. Many others, including refugees and asylum-seekers, have been affected by earlier rounds of violence, while tension has also been observed in KwaZulu Natal and Western Cape provinces. “UNHCR is calling on the authorities […]
