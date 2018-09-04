Alwihda Info
UNHCR calls for action against xenophobic attacks in South Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Septembre 2018


Last week, angry protestors in the Soweto area of Johannesburg killed four people, allegedly for stealing local jobs, according to media reports. Many others, including refugees and asylum-seekers, have been affected by earlier rounds of violence, while tension has also been observed in KwaZulu Natal and Western Cape provinces. “UNHCR is calling on the authorities […]

