UNHCR calls on South Sudan parties to deliver a lasting peace

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement on 13 September in Addis Ababa between the South Sudan warring parties. This is a crucial milestone towards permanent ceasefire and lasting peace for millions of war beleaguered South Sudanese. UNHCR reiterates its call that all parties fully implement and uphold the […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...