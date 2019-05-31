UNHCR evacuates hundreds of vulnerable refugees out of Libya to safety

Amid violent clashes and a deteriorating security situation in Tripoli, 149 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers were today evacuated to safety in Rome. The evacuees are from Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia. They include 65 children, 13 of them below a year in age. One of the children was born just two months ago. Many of […]

