UNMISS visits conflict-ridden Tonj East area to build trust and confidence


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A team from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has visited the Jalwau County headquarters in Wunlit in the East Tonj region in a bid to put an end to an escalation of violence, including cattle raiding and revenge killings, between the Thiik, Akok and Jalwau communities living in the area. The latest and […]

