UNSMIL Welcomes Appointment of Five Women Judges

The UN Support Mission in Libya welcomes the 11 October appointment of five women judges who will work in two new specialised courts in Benghazi and Tripoli dedicated to hearing cases of violence against women and children. The establishment of these two courts, coupled with the appointment of five women judges, represents a significant step […]

