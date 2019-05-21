Alwihda Info
UPDATED: Guterres condemns armed attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A violent attack against the United Nation’s Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali ([MINUSMA](https://minusma.unmissions.org/)) that left one peacekeeper dead on Saturday, drew strong condemnation from Secretary-General António Guterres. Mr. Guterres is “deeply saddened at the death of a Nigerian peacekeeper who succumbed to his wounds following the armed attack by unidentified assailants in… Read more on […]

