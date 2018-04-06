Uganda: Ambassador Dorothy Samali Hyuha Presents Credentials to His Excellency Joko Widodo President of the Republic of Indonesia

On Wednesday 04 April 2018, Ambassador Dorothy Samali Hyuha, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to Malaysia presented her Credentials to H.E Joko Widodo President of the Republic of Indonesia, as the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Republic of Indonesia with residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Presentation of Credentials ceremony […]

On Wednesday 04 April 2018, Ambassador Dorothy Samali Hyuha, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to Malaysia presented her...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...