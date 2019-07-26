In the framework of the Uganda-Germany Cooperation in Sports Development the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) requested for the re-secondment of the German Sports Development Expert Mr. Gunter Lange to Uganda to support the country in the further development of Physical Education and Sports Development. The planned activities are reflected within the Ministry of […]

In the framework of the Uganda-Germany Cooperation in Sports Development the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...