Uganda Red Cross expands response as cholera outbreak threatens Congolese refugees

The increasing flow of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has put Ugandan health facilities in affected areas under unprecedented strain at a time when inadequate hygiene conditions have already led to a deadly cholera outbreak. Nearly 70,000 Congolese have arrived in Uganda since the start of 2018, fleeing violence back at home. […]
