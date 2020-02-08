Alwihda Info
Understanding Africa’s urban geography is a top priority: New Sahel West Africa Club/ Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (SWAC/OECD) report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Février 2020


Fuelled by rapid population growth Africa is experiencing the fastest urban growth anywhere in the world: the continent’s population is projected to double between now and 2050 and in the next 30 years, its cities will be home to an additional 950 million people. Policy makers should fully appreciate the profound urban transformations occurring in […]

