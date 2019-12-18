Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders congratulate Niger President on Republic Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger on the occasion of his country’s Republic Day celebrations, marked on 18th December. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed […]

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mahamadou Issouf...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/12/2019

Tchad : les travaux d’urbanisation de la ville de Pala entamés

Tchad : les travaux d’urbanisation de la ville de Pala entamés

Tchad-Soudan : un volume d'échanges inférieur au niveau requis entre les deux pays Tchad-Soudan : un volume d'échanges inférieur au niveau requis entre les deux pays 18/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décès de la journaliste Kadja Kana Grâce

18/12/2019

Tchad : la construction d'un canal de drainage fait des mécontents à N'Djamena

18/12/2019

Tchad : au moins 14 morts dans une attaque de Boko Haram au Lac

18/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Libye : un soutien de poids à l'armée d'Haftar
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/12/2019 - ​HYOMENI Paul Guy

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab 14/12/2019 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa