United Arab Emirates and FAO team up to boost resilience in Liberia

The United Arab Emirates have agreed to provide $4 million in funding to foster rural development in Liberia in partnership with FAO. The contribution, agreed earlier this week, comes from the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and aims to support 1 500 rural women in three counties with improved and sustainable poultry […]

The United Arab Emirates have agreed to provide $4 million in funding to foster rural development in Liberia in partnership with F...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...