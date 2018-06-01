United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa): Regional Strategic Meeting

The United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) ([www.UCLGa.org](http://www.uclga.org/)) held its regional strategic meeting for West Africa at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra, Ghana, May 28-29, 2018. The meeting was organized in collaboration with the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG). This gathering was the fourth UCLG Africa strategic meeting. […]

