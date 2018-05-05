United Engine Corporation presents its latest gas compressor and power generating equipment in Tehran

Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC) ([www.UECrus.com](http://www.uecrus.com/)), specializing in the development, serial production, service & support of gas turbine engines, is presenting at Iran Oil Show 2018 its most up-to-date products which are especially suitable for the Iranian market – gas compressor sets GPA-16, GPA-25 and gas turbine power generating set GTA-25. UEC firmly considers… Read […]

Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC) ([www.UECrus.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...